Mother speaks out after 6-year-old drowns at South Jersey summer camp

A grieving mother is speaking out after her six-year-old son drowned on the first day of summer camp in Burlington County.

The camp says the child, identified as Michael Stewart, died during Monday's afternoon swim period for campers entering first and second grade.

Officials say a lifeguard found the 6-year-old unresponsive in a shallow pool, pulled him out of the water and administered CPR.

He later died at a local hospital.

Related article

Michael was a rising first-grade student at Lumberton School District. The district released a statement Tuesday sending their deepest condolences to the family.

The district says there will be a lemonade stand fundraiser at the Old Fire House on Main Street Saturday to help the Stewart family.

They encourage those in need of mental health support to contact Care Solace at 888-515-0595, which is available 24 hours per day, 7 days per week, and 365 days per year to quickly connect you to carefully verified providers in the community.

Anyone with questions is asked to reach out to Lumberton Police Chief Tony Nippins.



