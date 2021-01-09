Man holding a baby, firing a gun, shot by Phoenix Police and dies

A suspect was shot and later died by Phoenix Police on the afternoon of Saturday, Jan. 9, says the department, and at the end of it all, a baby was rescued.

The shooting happened near 7th Avenue and Van Buren Street around 3:15 p.m. when police say an unidentified suspect was armed and shooting a gun while holding a baby near a hotel.

Police say the incident stemmed from a domestic violence issue at a nearby hotel. A man and woman were fighting and the woman is the baby's mother but it's not known if the man is the baby's father, but he took the baby from her.

"As he walked on Van Buren Street, he pointed his gun at different vehicles. One vehicle was traveling westbound on Van Buren Street and it stopped when the man walked out onto lanes of traffic with the baby," police say.

The suspect walked over to a car and pulled the gun on the driver, police explained, adding that the driver saw him yelling and firing his gun several times in different directions.

When officers arrived, they reported seeing him shooting his gun.

Officers "gave the man commands to drop the gun, but he refused. The man continued to ignore commands to drop the gun and he pointed the gun at the baby and then at the officers. An officer fired at the man with his rifle stopping the threat," the department said.

The baby was rescued and is safe with his mother now. The suspect, identified as 37-year-old, Paul Bolden, died at the hospital on Jan. 9, says the department.

No officers were injured.