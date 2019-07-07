Man hospitalized after hit-and-run in Fairhill; driver sought

article

Police are searching for the person responsible for an overnight hit-and-run that left a man injured in Fairhill.

The incident occurred around 2:15 a.m. Sunday near 2nd and Somerset streets.

Police say a bike was found in the middle of the street. The condition of the victim is unknown at this time. It remains unclear if the victim was on his bike when he was struck.

Authorities say they are searching for a green Honda last seen heading south on 2nd Street.

This is an ongoing investigation. No arrests have been made at this time.