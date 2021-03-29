Driver in critical condition after slamming into pole in North Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - A man is in critcal condition after the car he was driving struck a pole in North Philadelphia.
The incident happened at approximately 3:15 a.m. Monday at 10th and Dauphin Streets.
The driver was traveling northbound on 11th Street when he struck a PECO pole.
According to authorities, the vehicle caught fire and the driver was temporarily trapped. He sustained major injuries including burns to 50% of his body.
He was taken to Temple University Hospital by medics where he remains in recovery.
