Driver in critical condition after slamming into pole in North Philadelphia

A man is in critcal condition after the car he was driving struck a pole in North Philadelphia.

The incident happened at approximately 3:15 a.m. Monday at 10th and Dauphin Streets.

The driver was traveling northbound on 11th Street when he struck a PECO pole.

According to authorities, the vehicle caught fire and the driver was temporarily trapped. He sustained major injuries including burns to 50% of his body.

He was taken to Temple University Hospital by medics where he remains in recovery.

