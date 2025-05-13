Crozer Health closure: Hundreds attend Delaware County job fair

The Brief A job fair was held in Delaware County aimed at connecting thousands of workers impacted by the Crozer Health bankruptcy and eventual closure to new careers. More than 200 employers and support systems lined up in Subaru Park in Chester for them Tuesday.



Hundreds of former employees of Crozer Health attended a job fair at Subaru Park, in Chester, in order to help those impacted move on in new positions and careers.

Personal impacts:

Michael Payne walked through Subaru Park in Chester with fellow former OR Surgical Technologists on Tuesday, joining the thousands affected by recent Crozer Health layoffs, trying to find a new full-time job.

He says the layoff couldn’t have come at a worse time.

"My wife had a stroke maybe three to four weeks prior to me losing my job. She was on my benefits, my children is on my benefits and everything got ripped from under me," he says. "I’m praying, I’m praying to God that I land something."

Kareeman Blagman, also a OR Surgical Technologist, says they were hopeful until their last day.

"It felt like a death," she says. "My ideal next job would just be somewhere that’s more stable, just working at another great facility and learning."

What we know:

More than 200 employers set up around the concourse for the four-hour job fair, a collaboration between the Delaware County Workforce Development Office, PA CareerLink® Delaware County, Pa. Department of Labor & Industry, and numerous community partners.

Michael Robinson, with Outreach and Hiring at Temple University, was among the many also offering free resources.

"Resume writing, job referrals, we help them with their job search tactics," he says. "There’s a lot of people as you can see looking for work."

Related article

Dr. Monica Taylor, Chair of Delaware County Council, says for those that could not make the job fair, their transition center for laid-off employees will remain open 8:30 to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday, at 160 E. 7th Street in Chester. You can make an appointment by calling (610) 876-4855, and walk-ins are also allowed.

"You can’t replace a Crozer and some of our employees have been here serving our community for decades, but I do feel like today is the next step. People are starting to look at what the next opportunity is," she says.

What's next:

As for next steps for healthcare in Delaware County, she says they are continuing to work with non-profit providers in the region.

Mayor of Chester, Stefan Roots, also stopped by.

"We’re very hopeful that when the smoke clears, the building is still there intact, the need is certainly intact, and anyone that wants to bring a health system to Chester, believe me, I’m rolling out the red carpet," he says.

Related article

Payne, while praying and hopeful for a new full-time gig, says he is also worried about the community.

"People can die and that’s my main concern," he says. "Hopefully it helps the people that lost their jobs, but for the community, it’s still sad, it’s a terrible thing."

Information for Crozer workers:

County officials say Crozer employees can text ‘healthjobs’ to 888777 for updates from PA CareerLink or visit www.pacareerlinkdelco.org/crozer-former-employees for career and training events and resources.

Employees can also sign up for virtual sessions starting April 30 for more information about unemployment, health insurance and training services, or drop by the Crozer Transition Center/PA CareerLink at 160 E 7th St. in Chester starting on May 5 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Evening and weekend hours to be announced later.

Scan the QR code for career and training events:

Mental health support:

Those in need can also utilize the National Suicide & Crisis Hotline and call, text or chat 988. For mental health support from Peer, contact the Peer Warmline at 855-464-9342. You can also reach the Delaware County Crisis Connections Team at 1-855-889-7827.