Philadelphia weather: Will the rain end in time for the weekend?

The Brief Leftover showers will continue to linger in Philadelphia and surrounding areas through Friday. Sunshine and highs in the 80s are expected over the weekend. Sunday will be the gem of the weekend with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the mid-80s.



Leftover showers will continue to dot the Philadelphia area through Friday, but forecasters say the worst of the gloomy rain is behind us.

Temperatures will also tick up as the weekend nears, with highs climbing into the 80s and the return of sunshine to help us dry out.

While there is a small chance of a passing storm on Saturday morning, the bulk of the weekend is expected to be pleasant and sunny.

What we know:

The good news is that the bulk of the rain is behind us, but scattered showers will remain as the stubborn storm system finally retreats north.

FOX 29's Sue Serio says scattered storms will continue on Thursday with an even larger rush of rain that could be heavy at times on Friday morning.

The last push of rain and storms will be on Friday night, when forecasters say a system will roll over Philadelphia and its suburbs around dinner time.

Another quick-hitting rain shower could occur in isolated areas on Saturday morning, but most of the day will be dry with sunshine returning.

Sunday will be the gem of the weekend, with highs in the mid-70s and plenty of sunshine and intermittent clouds.

The pleasant Spring weather will continue into the work week ahead with the next chance of rain on Wednesday.

What you can do:

Stay ahead of the rain and keep up to date with the latest forecasts by downloading the free FOX LOCAL app.