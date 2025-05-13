Residents speak out after plans for mega warehouse unveiled in Delaware County

The Brief Plans for a 330,000 square foot mega warehouse were unveiled in Middletown Township, Delaware County. Owners expect 100 trucks a day at the Baltimore Pike building. Residents are concerned about traffic and air quality issues.



Middletown Township residents voiced their concern about a proposed 330,000 square foot logistics mega warehouse planned for their neighborhood near the 1400 block of West Baltimore Pike.

What they're saying:

Routine township planning commission meetings rarely see any crowds but Tuesday night's, a near packed-house meeting at Springton Lake Middle School, was anything but routine.

"I’m just trying to figure out why there? Why such a big warehouse?" Ray Perillo, of Middletown Township, asked.

"It will be insane. It will be insane," added Ed Williams, of Glen Mills.

They were among the more than 100 residents voicing their concern about a proposed 330,000-square-foot logistics warehouse planned for their neighborhood on the 1400 block of West Baltimore Pike. The property is the site of the former Franklin Mint.

"The use of the warehouse on the former Franklin Mint is a legal by right use. We are respectfully asking for the planning commission to stay objective in its review of our plan and to follow the townships code and ordinance in its decision-making," said Scott Henderson, of Outrigger Industrial, the developer of the project.

The other side:

Developers from Outrigger appeared in front of the Planning Commission to outline their plans for the warehouse that could be one of the biggest in the county. Consultants hired by the developer talked about how they plan to handle Baltimore Pike traffic, infrastructure and sound issues.

What is not yet known is what company will occupy the mega-warehouse. Outrigger is still negotiating with potential tenants. Some of them are "last mile" logistics companies.

At one point, Amazon was interested in the property but they backed off. Developers say they’ve even had interest from a "major motion picture studio." The project is just feet away from homes in the newer developments Franklin Station and Ponds Edge.

Big picture view:

Most residents spoke out against the plan.

"I can’t really understand why they decided on this location when there seems to be, you know, there could be other locations," added Perillo.

The warehouse also calls for 62 loading docks with an estimated 100 trucks daily coming and going. For Alicia McCarthy traffic and air quality issues hit home.

"Air pollution specifically with diesel. Deisel has a lot of deleterious effects. Whether that’s congenital or developmental," she said.

"The truck traffic or car traffic right now is really bad as it is. It backs up three quarters of a mile. It's only going to make it worse," said Williams.

There were so many questions Tuesday night, they scheduled another night for public comment in June. If approved, developers say the warehouse would take about 18 months to complete.