Man in custody following barricade situation in North Philadelphia, police say
NORTH PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police say a man is in custody following a barricade situation Wednesday in North Philadelphia.
Officers responded to a call for a suicidal male armed with a gun on the 2400 block of North Garnet Street at 10:13 a.m.
Police say responding officers entered the residence and attempted to reach the second floor where the man fired shots.
A short time later, police confirmed the man was taken into custody without further incident.
No injuries have been reported at this time.
If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text HOME to 741-741 (Crisis Text Line)
CLICK HERE for the warning signs and risk factors of suicide. Call 1-800-273-TALK for free and confidential emotional support.
