Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 12:00 PM EST until THU 10:00 AM EST, Berks County, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lehigh County, Lower Bucks County, Northampton County, Philadelphia County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Carbon County, Monroe County, Schuylkill County, Mercer County, Warren County, Hunterdon County, Somerset County, Warren County
6
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 10:00 AM EST until THU 7:00 AM EST, Lancaster County, Lebanon County
Coastal Flood Warning
from WED 7:00 PM EST until THU 3:00 PM EST, Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Southeastern Burlington County, Coastal Ocean County, Ocean County, Delaware Beaches County, Inland Sussex County
High Wind Warning
from WED 6:00 PM EST until THU 1:00 AM EST, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County
Coastal Flood Warning
from THU 7:00 AM EST until THU 3:00 PM EST, Cumberland County, Kent County
High Wind Warning
from WED 6:00 PM EST until THU 6:00 AM EST, Coastal Ocean County

Man in custody following barricade situation in North Philadelphia, police say

Published 
Updated 56 mins ago
Philadelphia
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

NORTH PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police say a man is in custody following a barricade situation Wednesday in North Philadelphia.

Officers responded to a call for a suicidal male armed with a gun on the 2400 block of North Garnet Street at 10:13 a.m.

Police say responding officers entered the residence and attempted to reach the second floor where the man fired shots.

A short time later, police confirmed the man was taken into custody without further incident. 

No injuries have been reported at this time.

___

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text HOME to 741-741 (Crisis Text Line)

CLICK HERE  for the warning signs and risk factors of suicide. Call 1-800-273-TALK for free and confidential emotional support.

____

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter