Man in Joker makeup accused of waving pocketknife in “menacing manner” at group of juveniles, prosecutors say

A man has been arrested and charged after allegedly waving a pocketknife in a menacing manner in front of a group of juveniles, according to prosecutors.

Investigators say Assoumou Diby, 25, of Haddon Township, has been charged with one count of fourth-degree unlawful possession of a weapon.

Police were called to the 400 block of W. Crystal Lake Avenue for a report of a man wearing Joker makeup with a knife on June 23, investigators said. According to the complaint, the teens said the man drove by very slowly while menacingly waving a pocketknife in front of his face.

Throughout the week, Haddon Township Police received multiple complaints of a man in Joker makeup walking around the area. Police said while Diby’s alleged conduct in those previous complaints were disturbing to area residents, his conduct did not rise to the level criminal activity.

The investigation is ongoing. Diby is due in court on July.

