Man killed, 14-year-old boy injured in Powelton shooting

article

Police are investigating following a deadly double shooting in Powelton on Sunday.

The incident occurred shortly after noon on the 5500 block of Pearl Street.

Police said a 23-year-old man, who suffered multiple gunshot wounds throughout the body, was pronounced dead en route to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center. Officials have yet to identify the deceased.

A 14-year-old boy was shot twice in the back and once in the hand. He was hospitalized in stable condition.

No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online. All tips are confidential.

------

Advertisement

For resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia, see here.