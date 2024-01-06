Man killed after fire in West Oak Lane rowhome: officials

article

A fire at a West Oak Lane rowhome has claimed the life of one man.

The fire broke out at the rowhome on the 1800 block of Beverly Road, in Philadelphia’s West Oak Lane neighborhood, a little after 3 a.m. Saturday, officials said.

While firefighters worked to contain the blaze, one adult male was taken to Einstein Medical Center, where he died.

A rowhome fire claims the life of one man in West Oak Lane.

It took crews about 20 minutes to bring the fire under control. The fire involved only the one home.

There are no details regarding a cause of the fire.