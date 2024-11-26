Man killed in targeted shooting on Market Street in West Philadelphia: police

article

A Philadelphia man has died after police say he was found shot multiple times on Market Street in West Philadelphia Monday night.

It happened shortly before midnight in the area of 52nd and Market Streets.

Just before midnight, police say officers on patrol in the area heard gunshots and rushed to the intersection.

Upon arrival, they found the 33-year-old victim on the ground suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the chest and legs.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Investigators say a total of 21 spent shell casings were found on the scene. The casings were found closed to the victim’s body.

Based on their preliminary investigation, police say they believe the victim was the intended target of the shooting.

The victim was just a block away from his registered address when he was shot, according to police.