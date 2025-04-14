Deadly triple shooting in North Philly: police

article

The Brief Police are investigating a deadly triple shooting that occurred in North Philadelphia Monday night. One man died in the shooting.



An investigation is underway in North Philadelphia after police say a deadly triple shooting occurred Monday.

This is a developing story.

What we know:

At around 7:30 p.m. police were called to the 1500 block of North 18th Street for reports of a shooting.

After a preliminary investigation, police say three people were shot.

A man was taken to Temple University Hospital by Housing Police where he was pronounced dead at 7:42 p.m.

Two other men were taken to Temple Hospital by police.

There is no known motive, and no arrests have been made at this time.

The investigation is ongoing and is being led by the Homicide Unit.

A $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

What we don't know:

The conditions of the two other victims are unknown at this time.