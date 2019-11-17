Man killed, woman injured after being shot inside car in Germantown

article

Police are investigating after a double shooting in Germantown left one man dead and one woman injured.

The incident occurred around 12:30 a.m. Sunday on the 4900 block of Wayne Avenue.

Police said a 22-year-old man and 20-year-old woman were sitting inside a Chevy Impala when a gunman opened fire, striking the man three times in the head, shoulder and chest. He was transported to Albert Einstein Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. Authorities have yet to identify the deceased.

The woman was shot once in the foot and hospitalized in stable condition.

Police said the male victim drove off and later crashed his Impala into several parked cars near Zeralda Street.

Advertisement

Authorities described the shooter as a man in his 20s wearing a dark hoodie and gray sweatpants.

No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online. All tips are confidential.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

___

For resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia, see here.