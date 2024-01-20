Man removing snow from roof in Tennessee killed after falling through skylight

article

A man died after he fell through a skylight in Tennessee while clearing snow off a business’ roof this week.

The unidentified 66-year-old man fell about 20 feet Monday afternoon while on a roof in Hickman County in the central part of the state, the Hickman County Sheriff’s Office said, according to reports.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene after he fell onto a concrete floor, the Hickman County Emergency Management Agency said, according to WKRN-TV. A witness called 911 after the accident.

The incident was one of six deaths attributed to this week’s winter storm in the state, including two in Shelby County, one in Madison County, and two in Washington County.

A box truck driver died after sliding into a tractor-trailer on an interstate and a woman died of hypothermia after being found unresponsive in her home.

"A winter weather system began traveling through the state Sunday, Jan. 14, bringing dangerously cold temperatures and snow to Tennessee," the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency said in a Wednesday release. "We are expecting another round of wintry precipitation to move through the state [Thursday]. While temperatures are expected to reach above freezing, they are expected to drop below freezing again on Friday moving into the weekend."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.