Man run over by SEPTA train after falling off platform in Philadelphia: police

The Brief A 41-year-old man was killed after police say he fell between a SEPTA train and the platform early Wednesday morning. It's believed Terrell Burton was exiting the train and stepped backwards as the train was departing, causing the fatal fall. He was run over by the train and pronounced dead at the scene.



A man is dead after making a fatal misstep while exiting a SEPTA train in Philadelphia on Wednesday morning, according to police.

What we know:

Investigators say 41-year-old Terrell Burton was exiting a Broad Street Line train at Hunting Park Station around 1:30 a.m. when the deadly accident occurred.

As Burton was exiting the train, officials say for some reason he stepped backwards and fell into the space between the train and the platform.

The train ran over Burton as it was pulling away from the station, according to police. He was pronounced dead just after 2 a.m.

What we don't know:

It's unknown what caused Burton to step backwards as the train was departing.