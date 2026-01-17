Man shot in ankle on West Hilton Street in North Philadelphia

article

The Brief A man was shot Saturday afternoon on West Hilton Street in Philadelphia. The 38-year-old victim was taken to Temple University Hospital in stable condition. Police are holding the scene and say no further details are available at this time.



Philadelphia police are investigating a daytime shooting in North Philly that sent one man to the hospital.

What we know:

According to Philadelphia police, officers from the 25th District responded at 1:12 p.m. to a shooting on the 1200 block of West Hilton Street.

Police say a 38-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to his ankle. Officers transported the victim to Temple University Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

The scene is currently being held by police as the investigation continues.

What we don't know:

Police have not released information about a suspect, a possible motive, or what led up to the shooting.

What's next:

Investigators continue to process the scene. Police say additional information will be released as it becomes available.