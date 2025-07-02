Man shot dead outside Philadelphia lounge; suspect arrested after pursuit: police
PHILADELPHIA - One man is dead, and another is in police custody, after a shooting erupted in Philadelphia's Nicetown neighborhood early Wednesday morning.
What we know:
Gunshots rang out on the 1900 block of Hunting Park Avenue, near the Tender Touch Lounge, just after 1:30 a.m.
Officers arrived to find the suspected gunman running from the scene, and took him into custody after chasing him into an alley.
The victim, a man in his 30s, was found shot in the face, head and torso. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say more than a dozen shots were fired with several shell casings found just inches from the victim's body.
A handgun was also found near the scene.
What we don't know:
The victim's identity is still unknown at this time, along with a possible motive.
Police have also yet to release any additional information about the suspect in custody.
An investigation is underway.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by Philadelphia police.