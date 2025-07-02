Man shot dead outside Philadelphia lounge; suspect arrested after pursuit: police

The Brief A shooting in Philadelphia's Nicetown section left a man dead early Wednesday morning. The suspected shooter was taken into custody after a foot pursuit into a nearby alley. A motive for the homicide is still unknown.



One man is dead, and another is in police custody, after a shooting erupted in Philadelphia's Nicetown neighborhood early Wednesday morning.

What we know:

Gunshots rang out on the 1900 block of Hunting Park Avenue, near the Tender Touch Lounge, just after 1:30 a.m.

Officers arrived to find the suspected gunman running from the scene, and took him into custody after chasing him into an alley.

The victim, a man in his 30s, was found shot in the face, head and torso. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say more than a dozen shots were fired with several shell casings found just inches from the victim's body.

A handgun was also found near the scene.

What we don't know:

The victim's identity is still unknown at this time, along with a possible motive.

Police have also yet to release any additional information about the suspect in custody.

An investigation is underway.