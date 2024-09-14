Man shot leads to chain reaction accident on I-95 ramp, killing 2: officials

article

Two men are dead after a cascade of events led to a tragic crash on a Delaware County highway and Pennsylvania State Police are investigating this as a homicide.

The scene unfolded Friday night, just before 10, PSP officials said, in Ridley Township.

One man was standing on the shoulder of the I-95 ramp to 476, outside of his disabled car. The man, identified as Joshua Waltz, was standing at the rear bumper.

Another driver, identified as Clinton Martin, was in a vehicle and had sustained a gunshot wound.

Martin, injured from the shooting, drove his car into and along the shoulder of the highway, connecting with the right concrete barrier on the ramp, for about a quarter of a mile.

He then hit Waltz and the rear bumper of Waltz’s car.

Troopers responding to the scene found Clinton dead, apparently from the gunshot wound, inside his car. They found Waltz dead, underneath Martin’s car.

Troopers are asking anyone with dash cameras or who may have recorded any of the incident with their mobile devices to contact them immediately, to help with the investigation. Troopers are handling this as a homicide investigation.