27-year-old man sought in connection with fatal stabbing in South Philly

The Brief Philadelphia Police are searching for Rahsign Richards, wanted in a fatal stabbing. Malik Green, 30, died from multiple stab wounds on Saturday, April 18. Police urge anyone with information on Richards’ location to contact the Homicide Unit.



The Philadelphia Police Department’s Homicide Unit is asking for the public’s help to find 27-year-old Rahsign Richards, who is wanted in connection with the fatal stabbing of Malik Green earlier this month, according to police.

The backstory:

Officers responded to a call about a person with a gun at 4XX Tasker Street on Saturday, April 18, at around 2:28 p.m. They found Malik Green, 30, on the 1600 block of South Lawrence Street with multiple stab wounds to the chest. Green was taken to Jefferson Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 2:38 p.m.

What we know:

A post-mortem examination on April 19 confirmed Green died from stab wounds, and his death was ruled a homicide.

Investigators have identified Richards as the primary suspect in the case.

27-year-old Rahsign Richards | Philadelphia Police Department

Police describe Richards as a Black male, 6’01" tall, weighing about 160 lbs., with a last known address on the 300 block of South Broad Street.

How the community can help

What you can do:

The Philadelphia Police Department is urging anyone with information about Richards’ whereabouts to come forward. Tips can be submitted to the Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334/3335, anonymously at 215-686-TIPS, or by calling 911 if Richards is seen.

Police stress the importance of public assistance in locating Richards and bringing closure to Green’s family.

Police continue to investigate and are relying on community support to help solve this case.

What we don't know:

Police have not released details about the motive for the stabbing or Richards’ current whereabouts.