Man shot to death in Kensington, police say
article
PHILADELPHIA - A man has been shot to death in the Kensington section of the city.
The incident happened on Monday at approximately 5:16 a.m. on the 1800 block of East Allegheny Avenue.
When police arrived, they found an unresponsive 44-year old man on the highway suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper chest.
He was rushed to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 5:33 a.m.
So far, no arrest have been made and no weapons have been recovered.
___
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP
SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube
Advertisement