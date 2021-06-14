Man shot to death in Kensington, police say

article

A man has been shot to death in the Kensington section of the city.

The incident happened on Monday at approximately 5:16 a.m. on the 1800 block of East Allegheny Avenue.

When police arrived, they found an unresponsive 44-year old man on the highway suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper chest.

He was rushed to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 5:33 a.m.

So far, no arrest have been made and no weapons have been recovered.

