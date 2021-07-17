Man sought for lighting Wissinoming home's American flag on fire, police say

article

Police are searching for a man who they believe lit an American flag on fire that was hanging from a home in Wissinonming early Friday morning.

Police and firefighters were called to a home on the 6100 block of Hegerman Street just before 3 a.m. for reports of an unknown man lighting the home's American flag on fire.

Police say the suspect left before first responders arrived at the home. Firefighters extinguished the fire and ruled the incident an arson.

Authorities say the suspect was wearing a gray shirt and black pants during the incident. No further description was provided by police.

