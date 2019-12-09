Man stabbed inside Frankford deli; woman arrested

article

A man has been hospitalized after police say he was stabbed inside a Frankford deli overnight.

The incident occurred around midnight on the 1600 block of Bridge Street.

The 25-year-old man was allegedly stabbed in the chest by a woman he knew. He was hospitalized in stable condition. The woman was arrested, though police have yet to identify her.

This is an ongoing investigation.

