Man stabbed on SEPTA bus in Elkins Park; suspects caught after foot chase

article

The Brief A man was stabbed on a SEPTA Route 55 bus in Elkins Park, police say. The victim was taken to a trauma center and is expected to survive. Police apprehended suspects after a foot pursuit; the investigation is ongoing.



Police are investigating a stabbing on a SEPTA bus in Elkins Park after a man was wounded during an altercation and suspects were apprehended following a foot pursuit.

What we know:

According to Cheltenham Police, officers and EMS responded around 8:07 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 11, to the area of Old York Road and Breyer Drive in Elkins Park for a reported stabbing on a SEPTA Route 55 bus.

Police said a male victim was found with a stab wound to the head. He was transported to an area trauma center for treatment and is expected to survive.

Suspects apprehended

Cheltenham Police said two suspects fled the bus before officers arrived but were apprehended after a foot pursuit near Meetinghouse Road and Township Line Road with assistance from Abington Township Police.

SEPTA said police made an arrest and recovered a knife. Authorities have not released additional details about the suspects or potential charges.

SEPTA response

In a separate statement, SEPTA said the incident began as an argument between passengers on a Route 55 bus near Old York Road and Meetinghouse Road that escalated into a physical fight.

During the confrontation, one passenger was stabbed and taken to a hospital. SEPTA said no other injuries were reported.

Investigation

The incident remains under investigation by the Cheltenham Police Department and SEPTA Police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cheltenham detectives at 215-885-1600 or by email at policetips@cheltenhampa.gov.