Man stabbed on SEPTA platform in Old City: police

An investigation is underway after police say a stabbing incident occurred on the platform of a SEPTA station in Old City Monday.

What we know:

According to SEPTA police, two males got into a verbal altercation on the platform of the 2nd Street stop on the Market-Frankford Line.

Police say the suspect pulled out a knife and attacked the victim, who suffered a minor laceration on his arm.

Police are still looking for the suspect who fled the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation.