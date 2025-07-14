Man stabbed on SEPTA platform in Old City: police
PHILADELPHIA - An investigation is underway after police say a stabbing incident occurred on the platform of a SEPTA station in Old City Monday.
What we know:
According to SEPTA police, two males got into a verbal altercation on the platform of the 2nd Street stop on the Market-Frankford Line.
Police say the suspect pulled out a knife and attacked the victim, who suffered a minor laceration on his arm.
Police are still looking for the suspect who fled the scene.
This is an ongoing investigation.
The Source: The information in this story is from SEPTA police.