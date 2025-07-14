Expand / Collapse search

Man stabbed on SEPTA platform in Old City: police

Published  July 14, 2025 10:53pm EDT
Philadelphia police are investigating a stabbing incident that left a person injured in Old City Monday.

PHILADELPHIA - An investigation is underway after police say a stabbing incident occurred on the platform of a SEPTA station in Old City Monday. 

What we know:

According to SEPTA police, two males got into a verbal altercation on the platform of the 2nd Street stop on the Market-Frankford Line.

Police say the suspect pulled out a knife and attacked the victim, who suffered a minor laceration on his arm. 

Police are still looking for the suspect who fled the scene. 

This is an ongoing investigation. 

The Source: The information in this story is from SEPTA police.

