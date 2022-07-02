Man stabbed to death in Wissahickon; arrest made, police say

article

A man is dead and one person is in custody after a stabbing in Wissahickon.

Police were called to the 400 block of Seville Street Saturday night, just before 8 p.m., according to officials.

Police found the victim, a 56-year-old man, inside a home, with a stab wound to the chest.

Medics pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Police say an arrest was made after the incident and the weapon was found.

According to Philadelphia Inspector DF Pace, the homeowner invited three other people over to entertain. At some point, without an argument or provocation, the witnesses told police one of the guests grabbed a kitchen knife and stabbed the 56-year-old victim, a guest, in the chest.

When police arrived, all of the guests were still in the home, hovering over the victim. Medics attempted to resuscitate the man, but were unsuccessful.