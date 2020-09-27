Man stabbed twice in Holmesburg walks to hospital, police say
HOLMESBURG - Authorities are investigating after a man was stabbed multiple times Sunday afternoon in Holmesburg.
Police say a 23-year-old man was stabbed in the shoulder and the back of the head on the 4000 block of Cottman Avenue around noon.
Police say the victim walked to Jefferson-Frankford Hospital and was placed in stable condition.
Authorities are working to pinpoint exactly where the stabbing happened. Police have not announced any arrests at this time.
