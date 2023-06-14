Man struck by lightning, revived in Woodbridge, NJ

A town employee was miraculously revived after being struck by lightning in Woodbridge Township, New Jersey on Wednesday afternoon.

According to authorities, the victim, Eric Baumgartner, was adding lines to a practice soccer field near Iselin Middle School at around noon, when he was struck by lightning.

Police responded to the scene, and Officer Robert McPartland immediately gave CPR to Baumgartner. Initially, Baumgartner did not have a pulse, but thanks to McPartland's intervention, was revived.

Baumgartner was immediately taken to Robert Wood Johnson Hospital and is said to be alert and aware and has been talking to first responders.