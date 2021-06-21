Man struck with baseball bat dies from injuries, police say

article

A man has died from his injuries after police say he was struck with a baseball bat to the head.

Police responded to 21wt and McClellan Streets at approximately 9:20 p.m. on Sunday for reports of a person screaming.

When police arrived, they did not locate the victim. The victim a 48-year-old man with a cut above his eye arrived at the police precinct to report a physical assault that he had been involved with a known doer.

According to authorities, the doer struck the victim in the head with a baseball bat and broken out his car windows. He was taken to Penn-Presbyterian Medical Center where he later died from his injuries.

An investigation remains ongoing, but at this time there have been no arrests made.

