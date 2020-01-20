Man suffers broken back after jumping from 2nd floor to escape North Philly house fire
article
NORTH PHILADELPHIA - A man suffered a broken back after jumping from his second story to escape a North Philadelphia house fire on Monday morning.
The fire broke out shortly before 5 a.m. on the 3000 block of North Bailey Street, spreading to neighboring homes.
Officials said the 56-year-old victim was transported to Temple University Hospital in stable condition.
Thirteen residents were evacuated as a result of the fire.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
___
