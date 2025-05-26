66-year-old man critical after fight leads to shooting in Franklinville on Memorial Day; 1 in police custody

article

The Brief A 66-year-old man is in critical condition after police say a fight turned into a shooting in Franklinville Monday. A 74-year-old man is in police custody. This is an ongoing investigation.



An investigation is underway after police say a fight turned into a shooting that left a 66-year-old man in critical condition.

What we know:

At around 7:30 p.m. Monday, Philly police and Temple University police responded to the 3300 block of North Park Avenue for a call of two people fighting.

Police say the person who called in the incident also said they were going inside to "get some guns."

Upon arrival, one police officer heard a gunshot and rushed to the area where he discovered a 66-year-old man suffering a gunshot wound to the head.

The 66-year-old was rushed to Temple University Hospital where he was placed in critical condition.

The 74-year-old man, who police believe to be the shooter, was taken into custody.

What's next:

Police are looking into whether intoxication played a role in the altercation.

This is an ongoing investigation.