66-year-old man critical after fight leads to shooting in Franklinville on Memorial Day; 1 in police custody

Published  May 26, 2025 9:03pm EDT
Crime & Public Safety
FOX 29 Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - An investigation is underway after police say a fight turned into a shooting that left a 66-year-old man in critical condition. 

What we know:

At around 7:30 p.m. Monday, Philly police and Temple University police responded to the 3300 block of North Park Avenue for a call of two people fighting.

Police say the person who called in the incident also said they were going inside to "get some guns."

Upon arrival, one police officer heard a gunshot and rushed to the area where he discovered a 66-year-old man suffering a gunshot wound to the head. 

The 66-year-old was rushed to Temple University Hospital where he was placed in critical condition. 

The 74-year-old man, who police believe to be the shooter, was taken into custody.

What's next:

Police are looking into whether intoxication played a role in the altercation. 

This is an ongoing investigation. 

