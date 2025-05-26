66-year-old man critical after fight leads to shooting in Franklinville on Memorial Day; 1 in police custody
PHILADELPHIA - An investigation is underway after police say a fight turned into a shooting that left a 66-year-old man in critical condition.
What we know:
At around 7:30 p.m. Monday, Philly police and Temple University police responded to the 3300 block of North Park Avenue for a call of two people fighting.
Police say the person who called in the incident also said they were going inside to "get some guns."
Upon arrival, one police officer heard a gunshot and rushed to the area where he discovered a 66-year-old man suffering a gunshot wound to the head.
The 66-year-old was rushed to Temple University Hospital where he was placed in critical condition.
The 74-year-old man, who police believe to be the shooter, was taken into custody.
What's next:
Police are looking into whether intoxication played a role in the altercation.
This is an ongoing investigation.
The Source: The information in this story is from Philadelphia police.