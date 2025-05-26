Family of hit-and-run victim urges suspect to come forward: 'Turn yourself in'

The Brief Nafeece Acquil Jenkins, 32, was fatally struck by a driver who fled the scene in North Philadelphia early Sunday morning. The victim's loved ones came together for a balloon release in West Philadelphia Monday.



The community of West Philadelphia is mourning the tragic loss of 32-year-old Nafeece Jenkins, who was killed in a hit-and-run accident over the holiday weekend.

Friends, family, and neighbors gathered to honor his memory and call for justice.

What we know:

Nafeece Jenkins was struck by a speeding driver around 2:00 a.m. on Sunday while crossing Lehigh Avenue between 12th and 13th streets.

Police later discovered the abandoned white Honda involved in the accident at a lot on 12th and Park Avenue, but the driver remains at large.

What they're saying:

Sharon Carter, Jenkins' mother, expressed her grief and urged people to remember her son as a loving father who had turned his life around.

"It’s hard, it’s really hard," she said. "He was bright, loving, kind. The spirit that he had brought love, as you see."

Eileen Jenkins, his grandmother, shared fond memories of Jenkins.

"Just remember his smile, his joy, his love for life, love for people. He was a great child, he was very good. I love him, and they all do too, as you can see," she said.

Family members are pleading for the driver to come forward.

"I know you’re living with the guilt right now that you hit somebody, so the best thing to do right now is just turn yourself in because you’re really living with the fact that you killed somebody," said Nafis Horne, Jenkins' cousin. "God is watching, so the best thing to do is turn yourself in."

Nazir Allford, Jenkins' brother, echoed this sentiment: "My advice would just be do the right thing, find it in your heart to do the right thing."

What's next:

The family and community are hoping for justice and urging anyone with information about the case to contact Philadelphia police immediately.

As they continue to grieve, they remain hopeful that the person responsible will come forward.