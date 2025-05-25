SWAT teams on standby in Seaside Heights amid summer season chaos: police

The Brief Summer is off to a rocky start in Seaside Heights, Ocean County, as police had to deploy SWAT teams on the boardwalk due to violence and unruly juveniles. Residents and visitors are expressing their concern regarding the safety of the boardwalk.



What we know:

The boardwalk in Seaside Heights has been bustling with visitors due to prom weekend, Memorial Day, and favorable weather conditions.

However, the past 48 hours have seen multiple incidents requiring rapid police response, including fights and altercations.

Despite efforts to control the situation with a 10 p.m. curfew for those under 18 and increased police presence, there have been several arrests and two reported stabbings, with victims refusing police assistance.

What they're saying:

Locals attribute the chaos to large groups of teens and young adults.

"We call them gangs. I don’t know what they are, just groups of kids, some tougher than others, and we’ve seen them pushing and stuff," said Karen Singh, a visitor.

"Yes, there are altercations that are gonna happen, but as long as everybody stays calm, we’ll all be fine," Omar Asad, another visitor, noted,

Jacob Raefski, a visitor, shared his group's strategy for safety: "We came down here, knowing what to expect, and if anything does happen, we were talking about it in the car."

Local perspective:

Business owners and employees are worried about the ongoing situation.

"I’ve seen a lot of police activity like the past couple of nights. They’ve been here Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. It’s been crazy with so many people," observed Molly Herr, a boardwalk employee.

"Lotta kids, some tougher than others. Some looking for problems, some not. You gotta know your surroundings and stay safe," said Michele Benangus, a visitor.

What's next:

In response to the violence, police have nearly doubled their presence, including support from the sheriff's department and county SWAT team.

Law enforcement acknowledges that this issue has plagued shore communities from Wildwood to Ocean City to Seaside Heights in recent years, and they continue to seek effective solutions to ensure public safety.