1 charged as serial laundromat burglars get away with thousands in cash, officials say

The Brief Police in Delaware County are looking for a pair of serial burglars hitting up laundromats. Burglars have gotten away with thousands in cash and have caused lots of damage in the process. Prospect Park police have charged a Ridley Park man with burglary. He has not been arrested.



Suspected serial burglars have hit several laundromats in Delaware County, taking thousands in cash and causing a lot of damage to properties. One of the two has been charged after his face was plainly visible in surveillance video, officials said.

What we know:

Prospect Park police believe the same burglars are responsible for at least three burglaries of Delaware County laundromats while getting away with thousands of dollars in cash and merchandise.

Broken doors outside the A and W Laundromat on Lincoln Avenue in Prospect Park show the damage left behind from an early morning Memorial Day burglary. What was also left behind was crystal clear surveillance video of the burglary in progress, showing one of the maskless suspects' face. The laundromat burglars didn’t get away so clean.

"We watched the video from inside the laundromat and watched them enter. And believe it or not one of the two did not have a mask on. And his phone illuminated and he looked at his phone and there’s his face. And we said, ‘Wow - thanks for that,’" said Sgt. Henry O’Neill of the Prospect Park Police.

Within hours Prospect Park detectives identified Joseph Jude Casey, 30, of Ridley Park as one of the suspected burglars. The other suspect has not been identified.

The backstory:

Police say the pair were inside the laundromat for more than 20 minutes before getting away with more than $3,000 cash from the office, equipment, merchandise and caused lots of damage in the process. In the video you see one of the burglars carrying around a large crowbar.

"Depending on the laundromat, they will try to access the machines to remove coins or the coin machines on the walls that make change and whatnot," said Sgt. O’Neill.

But that’s not all. Police believe the same pair may be responsible for two more recent cash burglaries about a mile away at the Triple Star laundromat on Chester Pike about a month ago. Outside, you can see where the owners were forced to construct a new entryway with thick steel door after the burglaries. The owners of both laundromats are Chinese immigrants and didn’t want to talk on camera, but their customers say they’re disappointed.

What they're saying:

"These are hardworking people. Been coming here for years. They are nice, they are sweet, family-owned. Family run. It’s the sign of the times I think right now. It’s a shame a lot of people are down and out and the only way they think they can get something is through taking it," said Rick McIhenney of Essington.

Although he is not yet in custody Casey is charged with burglary, theft and criminal trespassing on the most recent charges. If you know his whereabouts you are asked to call Prospect Park Police at 610-534-2222.