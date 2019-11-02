Man suffers head trauma in Tioga hit-and-run; suspect sought

article

Police are searching for a driver who they say struck and injured a 57-year-old pedestrian in Tioga overnight.

The incident occurred shortly after 2 a.m. Saturday on the 3300 block of North 17th Street.

Police said a 57-year-old was struck by someone driving a dark colored Honda who subsequently fled the scene.

The victim was transported to Temple University Hospital with broken bones and head trauma. He is currently listed in critical but stable condition.

No arrests have been made at this this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online. All tips are confidential.

For resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia, see here.