Man wanted for multiple sexual assaults across Philadelphia, law enforcement sources say

A man is wanted for multiple sexual assaults across the city of Philadelphia, sources tell FOX 29.

Law enforcement sources told FOX 29's Steve Keeley that the man is accused of committing four sexual assaults in under four weeks in different districts in the city.

FOX 29 sources say the man uses the SEPTA Broad Street Line before and after each attack, which occur in the evenings.

Sources say the sexual assaults were committed:

January 13 - 4500 block of North 5th Street in Hunting Park

January 13 - 1600 block of W Bristol Street in Nicetown

January 18 - 4900 block of N Lawrence Street in Olney

February 7 - 1300 block of W Oxford Street in North Philadelphia

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.