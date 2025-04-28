Man in wheelchair fatally struck by school bus in Philly: police

article

An investigation is underway after police say a man was fatally struck by a school bus Monday in Philadelphia's Fairhill neighborhood.

What we know:

At around 4:49 p.m. Monday, police say a man in a wheelchair was struck by a school bus on the 500 block of W. Lehigh Avenue.

There were no children on the bus at the time of the incident.

The victim was transported to Temple Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 5:16 p.m.

The school bus remained at the scene, which was held for further investigation.

A School District of Philadelphia spokesperson sent the following statement regarding the incident:

"We are aware of an accident involving a school bus and a pedestrian at 5th and Lehigh. We are working with first responders who are on site. Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the person who was fatally injured."

What's next:

The Crash Investigation Division is currently conducting an ongoing investigation.