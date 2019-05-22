Man wielding machete shot by US Marshal in Wissinoming

article

Police are investigating after they say a U.S. Marshal officer shot a man wielding a machete in Wissinoming Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to the 5900 block of Charles Street shortly after 8 a.m. to serve a warrant for threats made against law enforcement.

U.S. Marshals were attempting to stop 31-year-old Joseph Ankrah they had been watching when he exited his vehicle armed with a machete, according to police. Authorities ordered him to drop the weapon and tasered him when he refused. Police say Ankrah ran into the rear alley, where the U.S. Marshals fired several times, striking the man in the shoulder and back.

Ankrah was rushed to the hospital, where he is listed in stable condition after he was struck in the right shoulder and the left side of his back.

No further details have been released. This is an ongoing investigation.

