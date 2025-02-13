Man, woman charged after 2-year-old died in South Jersey last year

article

The Brief A 2-year-old died after being found unresponsive in a Woodbury home last year. Two people, a man and a woman, have recently been arrested and charged. Details about the child's death have yet to be released.



The death of a toddler sparked a months-long investigation that ended with the arrest of two suspects.

What we know:

Officers were called to a home on the 400 block of Deptford Avenue in Woodbury for an unresponsive child in June 2024.

The 2-year-old was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Last month, a man and woman were arrested in connection with the child's death after months of investigation.

Amanda School, 35, and Tyler Sullivan, 28, were both charged with aggravated manslaughter, reckless manslaughter, endangering the welfare of children and possession of controlled dangerous substances.

What we don't know:

Police have yet to release further details about what caused the child's death, as well as the suspects' relationship to the child.