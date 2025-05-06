Man, woman critical after drive-by shooting outside Philly bar: police
PHILADELPHIA - More than 20 shots were fired outside a bar in North Philadelphia early Tuesday morning, leaving two people critically injured.
What we know:
A man and woman were found shot multiple times inside a parked vehicle at 22nd Street and Indiana Avenue just before 1:30 a.m.
Police say a suspect(s) pulled up next to the victims and opened fire, hitting the vehicle more than 20 times.
The 25-year-old man was shot in the head, and the 23-year-old woman was shot in the legs.
Both victims were taken to a local hospital in critical condition.
What we don't know:
A motive is still unknown, along with any possible suspect descriptions.
An investigation is underway.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by Philadelphia police.