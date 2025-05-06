Man, woman critical after drive-by shooting outside Philly bar: police

Expand / Collapse search

By FOX 29 Staff
Published  May 6, 2025 6:50am EDT
More than 20 shots were fired outside a bar in North Philadelphia early Tuesday morning, leaving two people critically injured.

The Brief

    • A double shooting erupted outside a Philadelphia bar on Tuesday.
    • A man and woman were both struck, and are said to be in critical condition.
    • Police believe the incident was a drive-by shooting, but a motive is unknown.

PHILADELPHIA - More than 20 shots were fired outside a bar in North Philadelphia early Tuesday morning, leaving two people critically injured.

What we know:

A man and woman were found shot multiple times inside a parked vehicle at 22nd Street and Indiana Avenue just before 1:30 a.m.

Police say a suspect(s) pulled up next to the victims and opened fire, hitting the vehicle more than 20 times.

The 25-year-old man was shot in the head, and the 23-year-old woman was shot in the legs.

Both victims were taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

What we don't know:

A motive is still unknown, along with any possible suspect descriptions.

An investigation is underway.

The Source: Information from this article was provided by Philadelphia police.

