Man, woman dead in Lehigh County in possible murder-suicide, coroner says

The Brief A woman and a man died after a shooting inside a Bethlehem home late Friday night. Authorities say the incident is being investigated as a murder-suicide. The victims’ names have not yet been released as autopsies are pending.



Two people were found dead inside a Bethlehem home late Friday night, and authorities are investigating the case as a possible murder-suicide.

What we know:

The Lehigh County Coroner’s Office was called to the 200 block of 10th Avenue in Bethlehem at about 10:45 p.m. Friday for a report of an adult female found dead.

When investigators arrived, a 39-year-old woman was found dead at the scene with apparent gunshot injuries. She was pronounced dead at 11:22 p.m.

A 42-year-old man who was also inside the residence suffered gunshot injuries and was taken to St. Luke’s University Hospital in Bethlehem. He later died from his injuries and was pronounced dead at 11:39 p.m.

Authorities are investigating the case as a murder-suicide.

What we don't know:

The names of the man and woman have not been released. Officials say both individuals have been positively identified, but their identities will remain confidential until autopsies are completed to allow families time to grieve.

What's next:

Autopsies for both victims are scheduled for Monday, Jan. 5, at the Lehigh County Coroner’s Office and Forensic Center.

The investigation is being handled by the Bethlehem Police Department, the Lehigh County Homicide Task Force, the Lehigh County District Attorney’s Office and the Lehigh County Coroner’s Office.