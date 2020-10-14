Expand / Collapse search

Man, woman injured after gunmen open fire on parked car in East Mount Airy

EAST MOUNT AIRY - Philadelphia police are searching for multiple suspects who they say opened fire on a man and woman sitting inside a car Monday night in East Mount Airy.

New surveillance footage released by police on Wednesday shows the brazen attack on the 600 block of Berdan Street.

Authorities say around 6 p.m. a burgundy Dodge Caravan and a blue-gray Volkswagen Tiguan pulled up next to the victim's parked car and fired several rounds. The suspects fled south on Berndan Street and then west on Weaver Street.

A 36-year-old man was reportedly struck six times in the back by gunfire. He was taken to Einstein Medical Center in critical condition. A 28-year-old woman suffered a graze wound to the elbow and was also taken to Einstein Medical Center for treatment.

Authorities say the Dodge Caravan used in the shooting has a New York license plate. The Volkswagen Tiguan has a back left break light out.

Anyone with information on this shooting is urged to contact police immediately at 215-686-8477.

