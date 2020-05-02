Manayunk shops small to help small businesses amid coronavirus pandemic

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to hinder small businesses across the country, residents in Manayunk spent their Saturday shopping small.

The town decided to celebrate Small Business Saturday seven months early, as many local hot spots continue to feel the economic squeeze.

"We're down a lot in business," Owner of Pet Friendly Dog Bakery Steph Johnson said. "We're trying to help the community by doing curbside pick-ups every few days."

Contactless pick-up has become one of the only ways for small businesses to keep the lights on. Shop owners and the community they serve have adapted to this new way of life.

"The reaction has been great," Johnson said. "We have had a lot of customers coming by, we've seen a lot of our regulars and new people we haven't seen before."

Online orders are also one of the few ways to conduct business. Lisa Christiana Lamprou of Lila's Boutique has used the internet to be accessible to her customers. She's even gone as far as holding zoom consultations. But she knows this business model is only temporary.

"Quarantine feels like it's going to last forever, but it's not," Lisa said. "We are going to come out the other side and I still want to look fabulous in however many weeks this takes to pass."

Lamprou believe that the Manayunk community will do everything they can to make sure the small businesses support the town do not die out.

"Not only are we here to stay but we're so grateful even in a time like this we are grateful, even in a time like this we are thankful for our community,"

