Mannequin wearing pig mask, police uniform discovered hanging from Florida interstate

article

Law enforcement officers in Jacksonville made a disturbing discovery when they found a mannequin wearing a police uniform and a pig mask hanging from Interstate 95 Saturday morning.

In a statement released on Facebook, Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams said the mock lynching of a mannequin dressed in what appeared to the uniform of a police officer is extremely disturbing.

He added, “Both the tactics and props used were a deliberate attempt to exasperate an anti-police sentiment and drive a divide in our community. This incident was carried out by people wanting to undermine our dedicated efforts to keep our city safe. Too many good citizens are working with us to keep our community safe through active partnerships, and frank conversations about the challenges we all face. This type of act will not be tolerated by our agency or our community, and we will work together to hold those responsible accountable."

Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry took to Twitter Saturday morning saying he will not tolerate actions like this blatantly meant to intimidate police and will not stand for it against any citizen.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.

