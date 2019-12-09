'Marriage Story,' 'The Irishman' shine as Netflix dominates the Golden Globe nominations

The streaming service Netflix flexed its muscles Monday as nominations were announced for the 77th Golden Globes, with its relationship drama "Marriage Story" collecting a leading six nominations, while the mob drama "The Irishman" collected five.

Netflix bested all the major motion picture studios by earning a leading 17 overall film nominations.

"Marriage Story," "The Irishman" and another Netflix production, "The Two Popes," earned nominations for best motion picture drama, joined in the category by Warner Bros.' "Joker" and DreamWorks' "1917."

Netflix also earned a nomination for best motion picture musical/comedy for "Dolemite is My Name." Also nominated were the World War II satire "Jojo Rabbit," the murder-mystery "Knives Out," Quentin Tarantino's period tale "One Upon a Time in Hollywood" and the Elton John biopic "Rocketman."

Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson were both nominated for their leading roles in a drama film for "Marriage Story." Challenging Driver in the lead-actor category will be Joaquin Phoenix for has haunting role in "Joker," Christian Bale for "Ford v Ferrari," Antonio Banderas for "Pain and Glory" and Jonathan Pryce for "The Two Popes."

Notably absent from the drama-actor nomination list was Robert De Niro, who was seen as a virtual lock for a nomination for his role in "The Irishman."

Nominated with Johansson for best drama actress were Cynthia Erivo for "Harriet," Saoirse Ronan for "Little Women," Charlize Theron for "Bombshell" and Renee Zellweger for "Judy."

For musical/comedy films, nominations for best actress went to Ana de Armas for "Knives Out," Awkwafina for "The Farewell," Cate Blanchett for "Where'd You Go, Bernadette," Beanie Feldstein for "Booksmart" and Emma Thompson for "Late Night." Lead actor nominees are Daniel Craig for "Knives Out," Roman Griffin Davis for "Jojo Rabbit," Leonardo DiCaprio for "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," Taron Egerton for "Rocketman" and Eddie Murphy for "Dolemite is My Name."

Jennifer Lopez scored a supporting-actress nomination for "Hustlers," as did Kathy Bates for "Richard Jewell," Annette Bening for "The Report," Laura Dern for "Marriage Story" and Margot Robbie for "Bombshell."

Joe Pesci and Al Pacino both earned nominations for best supporting actor for their work in "The Irishman," while Tom Hanks was nominated for his portrayal of Mister Rogers in "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood." Rounding out the category were Anthony Hopkins for "The Two Popes" and Brad Pitt for "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood."

"Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" tied "The Irishman" with five overall nominations, with Tarantino and Martin Scorsese, respectively, earning nods for best director for helming the films. Also nominated for best director were Bong Joon Ho for "Parasite," Sam Mendes for "1917" and Todd Phillips for "Joker."

Tarantino was also nominated for best screenplay for "Hollywood," while Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won were nominated in the category for "Parasite." Noah Baumbach was nominated for "Marriage Story," along with Anthony McCarten for "The Two Popes" and Steven Zaillian for "The Irishman."

On the small screen, Netflix's "The Crown" earned four overall nominations, including a nod for best television drama. Also vying for the honor will be BBC America's "Killing Eve," Apple TV+'s "The Morning Show" and HBO's "Big Little Lies" and "Succession."

Netflix also earned a pair of nominations in the comedy series category, for "The Kominsky Method" and "The Politician." Also nominated were Prime Video's Emmy winner "Fleabag" and "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" and HBO's "Barry."

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon were both nominated for best actress in a drama series for "The Morning Show." Nominations also went to Olivia Colman for "The Crown," Jodie Comer for "Killing Eve" and Nicole Kidman for "Big Little Lies."

Oscar winner Rami Malek was nominated for best drama series actor for "Mr. Robot," as was recent Emmy winner Billy Porter for "Pose." Kit Harington was nominated for "Game of Thrones" - notably the only nomination the acclaimed series received for its final season. Also nominated were Brian Cox for "Succession" and Tobias Menzies for "The Crown."

Emmy winner Phoebe Waller-Bridge led the list of comedy series actress nominees for her work in "Fleabag." Rachel Brosnahan was also nominated for "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," along with Christina Applegate for "Dead to Me," Kirsten Dunst for "On Becoming a God in Central Florida" and Natasha Lyonne for "Russian Doll."

For comedy actor, nominations went to Michael Douglas for "The Kominsky Method," Bill Hader for "Barry," Ben Platt for "The Politician," Paul Rudd for "Living with Yourself" and Ramy Youssef for "Ramy."

Vying for best limited series or motion picture made for television will be Hulu's "Catch-22," HBO's "Chernobyl," FX's "Fosse/Verdon," Showtime's "The Loudest Voice" and Netflix's "Unbelievable."

Notable in the list of nominations was a nod received by Meryl Streep -- a perennial favorite of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which presents the Globes. The nomination is Streep's 34th career Golden Globe nod, breaking her own record.

The nominations were announced during a 5 a.m. ceremony at the Beverly Hilton, which will also play host the actual Globes ceremony on Jan. 5. Dakota Fanning, Susan Kelechi and Tim Allen took part in the nominations announcement, along with HFPA President Lorenzo Soria and Golden Globe Ambassadors Dylan and Paris Brosnan -- the two youngest sons of actor Pierce Brosnan.

Since the Hollywood Foreign Press Association divided the film category into two formats for the Golden Globes in 1963, 64.2 percent of the films that ended up with best picture Academy Awards had first received a Golden Globe.

The Golden Globe drama winner has gone on to win a best picture Oscar 28 of 56 times. The musical/comedy winner has won eight times at the Oscars, including last year, when "Green Book" won the Academy Award for best picture.