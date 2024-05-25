Massachusetts AMC Theater stabbing suspect attacked girls, continued rampage: police

article

Two "unprovoked" stabbings were reported in separate Massachusetts towns on Saturday, with police arresting the suspect they say is connected to both.

Braintree Police Department chief Timothy Cohoon told Fox News Digital that the first incident was reported at an AMC theater in Braintree at around 6:00 p.m. The suspect, whose identity has not been released, reportedly approached four young girls inside the movie theater – without paying for a ticket.

"Without saying anything and without any warning, he suddenly attacked and stabbed the four young females," the police department's press release read. "The attack appeared to be unprovoked."

The victims, all between the ages of 9 and 17 years old, sustained non-life-threatening injuries. They were transported to Boston-area hospitals for treatment.

Police explained that the suspect ran out of the movie theater and fled in a black vehicle. Shortly after the first attack, a stabbing involving a black vehicle was reported in Plymouth. Authorities were able to identify the vehicle using surveillance footage.

"Using various investigative techniques, the officers were able to see that the suspect was no longer in the area," the statement read. "There was also video footage that allowed authorities to capture a license plate."

"That vehicle was pursued by Massachusetts State Police and ultimately crashed in Sandwich," the statement added. "The driver has been taken into custody. It appears as though the crimes are related."

Fox News Digital reached out to the Plymouth Police Department and the Massachusetts State Police for more information.

