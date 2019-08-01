Bustleton man wanted in father's murder captured near Harvard University
A Philadelphia man suspected of killing his father has been captured near Harvard University in Massachusetts.
RFK grandaughter, 22, found dead at Kennedy compound
The 22-year-old granddaughter of Robert F. Kennedy died Thursday at the Kennedy compound in Hyannisport, Mass., the family said in a statement.
‘We rescue citizens both big and small’: Firefighters free adorable raccoon’s head from grate
In an adorable rescue operation, a group of Massachusetts firefighters freed a young raccoon that had somehow managed to get its head stuck in a sewer grate.