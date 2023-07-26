Expand / Collapse search
Massive sinkhole opens up in West Philadelphia, shuts down street

By FOX 29 Staff
Published 
Updated 11:17AM
News
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Crews respond to massive sinkhole in West Philadelphia

SKYFOX flew over 57th and Media Streets in Philadelphia, where a massive sinkhole is impacting traffic.

PHILADELPHIA - Emergency crews are on the scene after a large sinkhole opened up in West Philadelphia Wednesday morning.

SkyFOX was live over the scene at 57th and Media streets as workers taped off parts of the intersection.

It is unclear what caused the sinkhole to collapse, but video appears to show pipes exposed beneath the rubble.

No injuries have been reported, and several residents say they still have water and gas at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.