Massive sinkhole opens up in Queen Village
PHILADELPHIA - A massive sinkhole opened up in Philadelphia’s Queen Village neighborhood.
It happened at Second and Fitzwater streets Friday.
City officials say they had to cut off service to the water mains below, which left 200 people without water for several hours.
Crews will continue to work through the night.
