Mayor charged with assault after allegedly body slamming girlfriend's son over yard work payment

The mayor of a town in Tennessee was arrested after allegedly attacking his girlfriend's son over payment for yard work.

Burns Mayor Landon Shaun Mathis, 45, was charged with domestic assault following the altercation on Sunday, the Dickson County Sheriff’s Office said in an arrest affidavit obtained by WSMV.

Deputies responded Sunday to a domestic disturbance on 1411 Johnson St. in Burns and spoke with the victim, who said the fight began during an argument about payment he said he was owed for cutting weeds.

The victim, identified in the affidavit as KP, said Mathis promised to pay him $40 for weed eating, but that Mathis refused to pay up when the job was finished.

According to the affidavit, the victim said he was talking to his mother in front of the couch about receiving payment when Mathis stood up from the kitchen table and approached him, grabbed him by his shirt collar and pushed him down onto the couch. Mathis allegedly continued to push the boy and left marks on his neck.

The boy's mother told them to break it up and instructed her son to go to his room, the arrest affidavit said. The victim said he began to walk away when Mathis stepped on his feet, prompting the boy to push him away.

Mathis then allegedly grabbed the victim and body slammed him by "getting on top of him in some kind of neck hold" and twisting and pushing on his nose, causing pain, the document stated.

The mayor was booked in the Dickson County Jail.

